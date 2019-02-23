DONALD 'DON' BLANKENSHIP

BETHALTO — Donald "Don" G. Blankenship, 67, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 10:25 p.m. at the Evelyn House in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Dec. 19, 1951 in Alton, the son of George and Mary (Wagenfeldt) Blankenship.

Don worked at Ritenour School District in St. Louis, Missouri as a custodian. He was a member of the Bethalto Presbyterian Church. He was in charge of the chess club at the Marion Elementary and Ritenour Elementary Schools, and loved to make plaques for the children in the club, as he was an avid woodworker. He was also in two bowling leagues.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Bonnie Schmollinger of Wood River, Ruth Ann Schallenberg of Godfrey, Linda (Rusty) Crain of Bunker Hill, Paul (June) Blankenship of Grain Valley, Missouri, Wanda Hagenbrok of East Alton and Carol Blankenship of East Alton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Blankenship, Ernest Blankenship; a sister, Betty Foy; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Schmollinger and Stanley Schallenberg.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mark Hofferber will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter and/or The .

