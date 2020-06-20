Donald Dilley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Donald Wayne Dilley, 73, died at 3:17 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Nov. 21, 1946 in Alton, the son of Myrna (Eisenreich) Dilley of Alton and the late Guy Virgil Dilley. He served three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy Seabees and was retired as 2nd shift supervisor with Owens IL machine shop in Godfrey.

On Feb. 1, 2000 in Jerseyville he married Claudia Eidson and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Autumn St. Clair (fiancé' Michael Coombes) of Wood River and Amber McCall (Joshua) of Belleville, Wisconsin, and one son, Jeffrey S. Dilley (Anita) of Moses Lake, Washington; four grandchildren, Madeline St. Clair, Lorelai St. Clair, Shannon McCall and Finley McCall; two brothers, Clifford Dilley of San Antonio, Texas, and Mike Dilley of Warrensburg, Missouri; and two sisters, Mary Crane of Alton and Leeann Miller of East Alton.

A celebration of life service will be held at Second Chances Community Church in Godfrey at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Chances Community Church. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved