ALTON — Donald Wayne Dilley, 73, died at 3:17 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Nov. 21, 1946 in Alton, the son of Myrna (Eisenreich) Dilley of Alton and the late Guy Virgil Dilley. He served three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy Seabees and was retired as 2nd shift supervisor with Owens IL machine shop in Godfrey.

On Feb. 1, 2000 in Jerseyville he married Claudia Eidson and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Autumn St. Clair (fiancé' Michael Coombes) of Wood River and Amber McCall (Joshua) of Belleville, Wisconsin, and one son, Jeffrey S. Dilley (Anita) of Moses Lake, Washington; four grandchildren, Madeline St. Clair, Lorelai St. Clair, Shannon McCall and Finley McCall; two brothers, Clifford Dilley of San Antonio, Texas, and Mike Dilley of Warrensburg, Missouri; and two sisters, Mary Crane of Alton and Leeann Miller of East Alton.

A celebration of life service will be held at Second Chances Community Church in Godfrey at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Chances Community Church. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.