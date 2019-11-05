PIASA — Donald "Don" Edgar Feilbach, 94, of Piasa, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Brighton, Illinois, son of the late Edgar C. and Eula (Herrmann) Feilbach.

Don served our country during World War II, in the Pacific, from 1943 to 1946. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

On June 23, 1955, he married Stella M. Tanner in Fosterburg, Illinois. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Don worked as a pipefitter (Local 553). He was a member of the American Legion, and Brighton Bicentennial. His family will remember his love for singing and playing the guitar.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by one son, Carl L. Feilbach, of Piasa; one daughter, Cathy J. Ottwell, of Piasa; and, one sister and brother-in-law, Eileen (Henry) Kruse.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Noren Ottwell.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Joyce Anders will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in Fosterburg Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the United States Navy with assistance from the Alton Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton.

Don's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff with OSF Hospice, especially, Jodi, Joanne, Kris and Barb, for their excellent care.

