CHICAGO — Dr. Donald E. Fricker, 63, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1956 to Mary and Paul Fricker in Shipman, Illinois. He was a resident of Chicago for 41 years and was a beloved member of the community. He earned his Ph.D from Northern Illinois University, his MBA from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his BA from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He taught at St. Xavier University for 15 years and at Governors State University for 15 years. An engaged and generous teacher, he was deeply invested in his students. When not teaching, he was a passionate traveler who explored the world. He was very committed to his family, especially his nephew Benjamin and nieces Makenzi and Hailey; and was known for his good humor and robust laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother Mary, brothers Paul and Brian, and sister Yvonne. Due to present circumstances, memorial services will be postponed until a future date.

Published in The Telegraph from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
