JERSEYVILLE — Donald Richard Goodrich, 93, died at 10:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

Born in Lilbourn, Missouri on Oct. 19, 1925, he served his country honorably with the United States Navy during World War II, and retired from a long career in the railroad industry through Union Tank Railroad in Wood River, Illinois.

He married the former Delores Marie Hale on Feb. 10, 1961 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and she died May 3, 1991. He then married Bonita (Maltimore) Sherman on Nov. 6, 2002 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife, Bonita Goodrich of Jerseyville; six children and their spouses, Sharon and Roger Watts of Brighton, Illinois, Sandra and Gary Hancock of Orchard Farms, Missouri, Patricia and Richard Scates of Hartford, Illinois, Donald Goodrich of Springfield, Missouri, Daniel and Ruth Goodrich of Shipman, Illinois, and Denise Hartsock of Brighton; two step-children and their spouses, Vickie and James Bland of Jerseyville, and Rick and Vicki Sherman of Jerseyville; 13 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Herbert Goodrich of Albany, Kentucky, and Merle Goodrich of Windfall, Indiana.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Goodrich, and two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Mike Adams will officiate.

Burial will be in Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton.

Memorials may be given to the .

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.