DONALD HARRISON

NORRIS CITY — Donald R. Harrison, 82, of Norris City, Illinois, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. He was born in Brownsville, Illinois on Dec. 10, 1936, the son of George Wrin and Flossie Lucille (Phillips) Harrison.

Donald married Ruth Marilyn Handley on Feb. 26, 1955 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 1982. He retired as a trailer mechanic with Alton Boxboard. Donald was a member of the Teamsters Local #525 and the NRA. He loved the outdoors and was a true outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, ATV riding and spending time up at his farm.

Donald is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann (Randy) Ferrell, of Orlinda, Tennessee and Linda Kay (Ed) Bland, of Grafton, Illinois; two sons, Michael Ray (Joan) Harrison of Norris City and Donald Gene (Pamela S.) Harrison of Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Bradley (Brooke) Harrison, Chad M. Harrison, Steven T. (Terri) Harrison and Adam Seib; and one great-granddaughter, Jacee Seib.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Kenneth Lee Harrison and granddaughter, Randi Lyn Ferrell.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City. Burial will be in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Campbell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home. www.campbellfuneralservices.com