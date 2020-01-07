HARTFORD — Donald W. Jacoby, 71, passed away at 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on March 11, 1948, in Alton, the son of the late Donald K. and Lucy (Ingalls) Jacoby. He married Shelby Evans in Edwardsville, Illinois, in 1989 and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Kip Shank; three sons and two daughter-in-law, Leonard and Kelly Jacoby, David and Jen Jacoby, and Brian Evans; eight grandchildren, Nick Jacoby, Samantha Brown, Justin Brown, Kyla Evans, Alysa Evans, Tanner Jacoby, Morgan Jacoby, Brady Jacoby; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and John McGarrah; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Nancy Jacoby; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Don was formerly employed at General Electric. He was a member of Hartford Assembly of God Church. He was a former trustee for the Village of Hartford. He coached baseball and soccer. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial services will be held 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Hartford Assembly of God Church. Rev. David Fields will officiate.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to Hartford Assembly of God Church and will be accepted at the services.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.