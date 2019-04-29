DONALD JOHNSON

CARLINVILLE — Donald R. (Doc) Johnson, 71, of Carlinville, Illinois, formerly of Shipman, Illinois, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was born Nov. 21, 1947 in Carlinville to Donald L. and Josephine L. (Foiles) Johnson.

Doc was a graduate of Southwestern High School and was employed as an insurance agent in Chicago for many years. He retired after 18 years working for Monterey Coal Company. He enjoyed cutting firewood and hunting for mushrooms.

He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents. Surviving are his longtime companion, Cathy Witt of Carlinville, mother, Josephine Johnson, 3 sisters, 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many other friends and loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may go the family.

