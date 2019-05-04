WOODBURN — Donald Lee Johnson, 86, of Woodburn passed away at 9 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019 at Eunice Smith Rehab Center in Alton.

He was born on February 28, 1933 in Thebes, IL, the son of the late Doss and Lela (Taylor) Johnson.

Donald married Mary Elaine Tufts on July 19, 1968 in Reno, NV. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2010.

He was the owner of Woodburn Country Store. Donald was a veteran of The United States Navy and served our Country during the Korean War and Vietnam War.

He is survived by two daughters Janet (Randy) Riels of FL and Deanna (Gary) Thomae of Shipman; three sons Alan (Linda) Johnson of OH, Donald (Rhonda) Johnson of NC, and Carl (Terri) Johnson of NC; sister Lavon Logsdon; brother Dorville (Zelda) Johnson; nineteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his wife, Mary, and parents, Doss and Lela, he was preceded in death by two sons Paul and David Johnson; three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 am at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Christ Life Church to go towards missions funds.