Donald Keil

BRIGHTON — Donald Dane "Don" Keil passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Brighton, Illinois, at the age of 69.

Don was born on Nov. 2, 1950 in Evanston, Illinois, to his parents, Donald Arthur and Ruth Lillian Keil. He grew up in the Alton area with his parents and two siblings.

Don is survived by his wife, Maureen Keil; his brother, Arthur Keil; and his three sons, DJ Keil, Evan (Cheryl) Keil, and Trevor Keil.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth; and his sister, Ruth Anne.

Don graduated from Alton High School, where he was a percussionist in the Marching 100. He was a sales associate and an accomplished sound technician for Halpin Music in Alton and Dale's Music in Hazelwood, Missouri.

He also enjoyed being a live sound technician for many local bands. In 1988, he married Maureen Hynes and raised three children in Brighton. Don spent his free time fishing, tending to his large garden, and cooking for his family.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donald D. Keil Memorial Fund c/o Busey Bank, 4415 Martin Luther King Dr., Alton, IL 62002 or may be mailed to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Illinois, is assisting the Keil family with Don's arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be sent online at www.airsman-hires.com.