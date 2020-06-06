BETHALTO — Donald H. Lemm passed away at 12:11 a.m. Friday, June 5th at home.

He was born April 24, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Frank and Katherine (Wolters) Lemm.

He married the former Dorothy Mueller on Nov. 7, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, Illinois. She survives.

Don was a World War II veteran having served in Italy and was a member of the American Legion Post #0578. He was in the insurance business for 36 years, and he and his wife were co-owners of The Whitfield Insurance Agency, Bunker Hill, Illinois, for 15 of those 36 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Bethalto, Illinois.

Don greatly enjoyed his family, traveling, gardening and was an avid golfer. He worked with the Bunker Hill Beautification Committee for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Lemm, Edwardsville, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Julie Lemm and Stan Schuetz, Durham, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Michael and Amanda Lemm of East Peoria, Illinois, Chad Lemm of Kansas City, Kansas, and Ashley Nicole Schuetz of Durham, Connecticut; and great grandchild Austin Lemm of East Peoria, Illinois; in-laws, Neil and Jo Anne Butteiger, St. Louis, Missouri; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceeded in death by brothers, Frank W. Lemm and Raymond A. Lemm of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held for the family.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

