Donald McClure

ALTON — Donald Van McClure, 85, was born on June 29, 1935 in White Hall, the second son of the late Russell Liming and Beatrice Maybel (Hess) McClure of Hartford, passed away at 10:15 pm on July 31, 2020.

Don was a graduate of Hartford Elementary School in 1949 and East Alton-Wood River High School, Class of 1953, being inducted into the National Honor Society that year. He completed his apprenticeship and became a journeyman carpenter in 1957. In September of 1957, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving 14 months in Korea with the HQ Company, 2nd Tank Battalion-40th Armor (Patton), 7th Infantry Division, 8th Army at Camp Beavers; finishing his active service in 1959 and after fulfilling his Army Reserve service, he was Honorably Discharged in 1963.

He was employed at the "Bon Air" Tavern in Alton for 40 years (alias, 'Speedo') before retiring in 1999. After retiring, he enjoyed music, photography, bowling, working on his computer, tracing and documenting his family history, bar hopping with his brother and cousins, and getting reacquainted with relatives and old friends.

Don was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Alton Post 1308 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Alton Aries 254.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald; sister-in-law, Sherry McClure; and cousins, Robert, George and James McClure.

He is survived by his nieces, Jeri L. McClure, Jan (Jim) Anderson; nephews, Mark (Stephanie) McClure, Michael McClure (Verna Melvin); cousins, Karen McClure, Linda Sue Battershell Long; and many extended family members.

Graveside service and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 5 in White Hall City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.