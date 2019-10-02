WOOD RIVER — Donald J. Mitchell, 81, passed away at 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born May 27, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Charles and Marie (Calame) Mitchell.

A longtime member of Wood River Lion's Club and Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, he co-owned and operated Ace Printing in Rosewood Heights for 49 years.

On May 15. 1970 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, he married Carolyn Butler. She survives.

Surviving also are sons, Dwayne (Sheryne) Mitchell in Minnesota, Jeffrey Mitchell (Mary Bignault) in Georgia; daughters, Debbie Morris in Missouri. April Mitchell in Godfrey, Illinois; several grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Fran) Mitchell in Georgia; and sisters, Patricia (Alvin) in Arizona and Ruthie (Delbert) Brooks of Alton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Mitchell' and brother, Michael Mitchell.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor George Humbert will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the "Camp Lion Program" in care of the Wood River Lions Club.