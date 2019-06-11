DONALD MORRIS

ALTON — Donald LaVerne Morris, 82, died 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.

Donald was born Aug. 10, 1936 to Vera (Allen) and Finnis Valentine Morris in Jerseyville. He married Emma (Rushing) Morris on July 3, 1958. She survives.

Don retired as a pipefitter from Olin Corporation after 41 years of service in 1999. In addition, he retired from the U.S. Army in 1988 after 33 years of service.

He was an avid duck and goose hunter serving as a life member of the Migratory Waterfowl Hunters, Ducks Unlimited and IFOR.

In addition to his wife, surviving are four children, Denise (Dennis) Ryan of Fosterburg, Janis Schade (Howard Leggett) of Manchester, Missouri, Mike (Kristi) Morris of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Joni (Kevin) Spurlock of Bethalto, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joshua Morris of East Alton, Illinis, Jeremy (Abby) Morris of Kansas City, Missouri, Heather Spurlock of Chicago, and Andrea Spurlock of Edwardsville, Illinois. He was a father figure and mentor to many through the years.

He also leaves behind his favorite - his beloved dog, Samantha "Sammy".

He was preceded i death by his parents; step-mother, Audrey (Shields) Morris; and sister, Elinor Lee (Morris) Phillips.

Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Marks mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Military Honor presented by the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Migratory Waterfowl Hunters, 2404 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.