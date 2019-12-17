ALTON — Donald C. Potter, 88 of Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 8:12 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 20, 1931, a son of Charles and Eunice (Ratekin) Potter.

He was a lifelong resident of Alton, graduating from Alton High School and from the University of Illinois. He served in the United States Coast Guard before having a career in industrial chemical sales. He retired in 1993. He was an avid boater and loved animals.

Donald is survived by his brother, Roger Potter (Carol) of Bloomington, Illinois; a niece, Karen Grotbo (Andrew) of Bloomington; a nephew, Steven Potter of Chicago, Illinois; and two great nieces, Anna and Julia Grotbo; and a great nephew, Bennett Grotbo all of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Potter.

Per Donald's wishes cremation rites were accorded.

Memorials may be made to the or the 5A's Animal Shelter.

