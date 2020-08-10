Donald Priest

1/1
CARLINVILLE — Donald Edward Priest, 78, of Carlinville, Illinois passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville. Don was born December 9, 1941 in Jerseyville, IL to Oren and Opal (McGowen) Priest. He married Rhonda Ducey June 5, 1976 in Jerseyville.

Don was a graduate of Jerseyville High School and he served in the U.S. Army from 1964-66, serving in Vietnam. He was self-employed as a Farrier, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Carlinville Country Club, and enjoyed four-wheeling and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife, Rhonda Priest of Carlinville; cousins, Butch and Theresa McGowen of Jerseyville; two sisters-in-law, LeeAnn Ducey of St. Charles, Missouri, and Rita (Bret) Hill of Godfrey; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Deon) Ducey of Franklin, Tennessee, and John (Christine) Ducey of Orlando, Florida; six nieces and nephews' and six great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may go to Carlinville Area Hospital or the Carlinville Public School Foundation.

Please visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
