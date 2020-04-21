CARROLLTON — Donald R. Prough, 92, of Carrollton, Illinois, passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020.

Born in Kane Township, Illinois, on July 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lucy (Turner) Prough.

He married the former Marva Ringhausen on Oct. 2, 1955 and she survives.

Also surviving are their children, Sarah (Mike Hill) Cook and Howard (Melissa) Prough all of Carrollton.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ben (Kristie) Cook and their daughter Maggie, Adele (Dawson) Hillis, Landry Prough, Megan Prough and Wade Prough; two step-grandchildren, Kyle (Kayla) Hill and Michael (Jeannie) Hill; and six step-great-grandchildren.

Donald was the oldest of Ralph and Lucy's seven children and is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Betty) Prough of Jerseyville, Illinois; two sisters, Barbara (Roger) Foiles of Carrollton and Betty (Franklin) Thiebaud of Dallas, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Velma Prough of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geraldine Prough; two brothers, Lawrence and Glenn Prough; and his son-in-law, Jim Cook.

Donald was a U.S. Army veteran and a lifelong farmer. He loved his family, spending countless hours on his bulldozer, attending cattle sales and visiting with friends wherever he went, but especially at the coffee shop and around the Mt. Gilead neighborhood.

Due to the current health crisis going on in our country, private graveside rites will be held.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery or to the Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. These may be mailed to the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016.

