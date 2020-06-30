Donald Raymond

ALTON — Donald A. Raymond, of Alton, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord at 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home unexpectedly from a heart attack, the age of 87.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1932 in Woodburn, Illinois, to the late Carl R. and Edith A. (Schulthes) Raymond. He was raised in rural Bunker Hill, Illinois, on the farm which has been in possession of the Raymond family since 1850. He graduated from Sterling Elementary School and Meisner High School in Bunker Hill.

In 1954, he married Doris Wimberly, and they had four children, Matt, Cindy, Lisa, and Trudy. Doris died on Nov. 4, 1996. He later married the former Mary Ann Schultz, who survives.

He was a hard-working farmer his entire life. He was also employed by American Commercial Barge Lines at Louisiana Dock on the Mississippi River for 22 years, with 17 of those years as yard foreman. Devoted to his family and guided by a strong Christian faith Don, was a truly good man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; children, Donald Matt (Penny) Raymond and Lisa (Brian) Baca; grandchildren, David (Monica) Raymond, Casey (Kristen) Krankel, Clarissa Raymond, Christopher (Alyson) Raymond, Carl Raymond, Paul (Katherine) Raymond, Tara Baca, Nathan (Ashley) Baca, Philip Baca, and Andrew Baca; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Ronny) Orban, Carol (Gary) Reynolds, and Patsy (Bert) Mary; sister-in-law, Jean Raymond; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Edith; sister, Linda Lee Raymond; daughters, Cindy Louise Raymond and Trudy Renee Krankel; brothers, Dr. William Raymond and Carl Raymond; and grandson, Todd Raymond.

He was a charter member and served as a deacon of Calvary Baptist Church in Woodburn, Illinois, serving as trustee, and later was a member of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Due to the current State of Illinois Restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Alton. Family would like to request masks be worn.

Funeral services will be private and burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Faith Promise Missions in care of Cottage Hills Baptist Church, 98 Cottage Ave, to be given to missionaries to bring forth God's message. "For by grace are you saved through faith, and that not of yourself. It is a gift of God." (Ephesians 2:8)

