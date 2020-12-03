GREENFIELD — Donald E. Roberts, 92, of Greenfield, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Lavender Ridge Assisted Care in Jacksonville, Illinois.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1928 to Charles and Emma (White) Roberts.

He married Anna Mae (Loy) March 1, 1962, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Marlene Jones (Tom) of Franklin, Illinois, Charles (Patty) and Dean (Ruth Ann) of Roodhouse, Illinois, Kim Mansfield (Rod) of Murrayville, Illinois, and Terry (Toni) of Greenfield.

He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Lea Whitthuhn, Geneva Whewell, Shirley Cox and brothers, Earl White and Delmar Roberts.

After graduating from White Hall High School, Don attended Brown Business College in Jacksonville followed by serving in the US Air Force.

He worked at Anderson Clayton Foods (later, A. C. Humko) in Jacksonville for 40 years.

Don lived a very full life as member of Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield; he was a member of the Masonic and Shriner's Lodges, a Greenfield Lions Club past president, and served many years of public service as a trustee for Athensville Township and as a Greene County Board member and the Rockbridge Township Board.

He was lovingly called the "Popcorn Man." For over 75 years he and his family sold popcorn at many local picnics and gatherings from a homemade popcorn stand that his father and uncle built

A visitation will be held at Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

COVID regulations will be followed, and the immediate family will not be present.

A graveside service will follow at Richwoods Cemetery east of Roodhouse, where military honors will be provided by the Tri-County Honor Guard.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity Baptist Church of Greenfield, the Shriners, the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence, or the Greenfield High School FFA program.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

