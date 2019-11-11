JERSEYVILLE — Donald Schaaf, Sr., 74, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Springfield, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 2, 1945 in Fieldon, Illinois, to Bert & Alma (Flatt) Schaaf. He married Martha Baker on July 31, 1965 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Donald was a machinist at Olin for 42 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, lifetime member of the Jerseyville Moose, Jersey Community Homecoming Spirit, and a member of the Fieldon Masonic Lodge.

Donald is survived by his wife, Martha Schaaf of Jerseyville; his sons, Donald R. Schaaf of Jerseyville and Anthony Joseph (Mary) Schaaf of Georgia; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Rebkah, Marissa, and Tyler; and his siblings, Barney Schaaf of Jerseyville, Vernis (Maryann) Schaaf of Kane, Illinois, and Roberta "Bobbi" (Ronald) Wendle of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Jack and Nellie Baker.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Officiating the service will be Revered Bob Taylor and Revered Dennis Hill. Burial will take place at Kane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mooseheart, Jersey Community High School Spirit Association and the First United Methodist Church.