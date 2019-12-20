EDWARDSVILLE — Donald L. Schaake, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Fort Russell Township, Illinois, the son of the late Louis & Esther (Zirges) Schaake.

Don worked for Ford Lincoln Mercury in Hazelwood, Missouri, for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn D. (Sackett) Schaake. They were married on Nov. 1, 1952, at the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. He is also survived by three sons, Kenneth L. Schaake & wife Beverly, David R. Schaake & wife Kathy, Mark D. Schaake & wife Patti all of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Kara Beyers, Brandon (Bree), Christopher (Melissa), Collin, Jake (Megan) & Kyle (Lydia) Schaake; five great grandchildren, Bryce & Grace Beyers, Brody, Brinley & Drake Schaake; and a brother-in-law Dell Sackett, three nieces Nancy Vetter-Staton, Connie (Joe) Hines, Lanette (Phil) Boileau, & two nephews Richard Nicol, and Mike Sackett. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Vera Nicol, one brother-in-law Elwood Nicol, and one sister-in-law Melody Sackett.

Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1952 – 1954 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

He was a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, Life member of the American Legion Post 199, Wood River Hoedowners Square Dance Club, Main Street Community Center & the Glen Ed Pantry, & was a District 7 School Board member from 1972- 1981 & served as School Board President in 1978. He was the secretary for Edwardsville Little League from 1961 – 1974, and was instrumental in the building of the baseball fields at Hoppe Park. He was a basketball coach in the Edwardsville Church League. Don was also involved with the American Legion Baseball program from 1970 to 2017, he was the head coach, base coach with his son Ken and then served as score keeper in the later years.

Don enjoyed woodworking, American Legion baseball, Cardinals baseball, Blues hockey, and spending time with family.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel U.M.C. at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. His body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine according to his wishes. The family request memorials to Immanuel U.M.C., Glen Ed Pantry or the Main Street Community Center.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.