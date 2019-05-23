DONALD SCHUELER

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Donald "Don" Fred Schueler 83, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. He was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Alton, Illinois to Fred and Edna (Miller) Schueler. He married Dorothy Crandall Dec. 22, 1956 in Wood River, Illinois.

Don was a member of Teamster Local 525 and retired from Sidener Supply Company in Granite City, Illinois. He was a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School and was a past Trustee for the Rosewood Heights Sewer District and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. Don enjoyed traveling the States and fishing with his wife. He was always quick to talk to new people, often asking them where they were from, what did or if they knew someone; all in an effort to make a personal connection.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dot Schueler of Rosewood Heights; son, Dr. Dean (Susan) Schueler of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Dawn Klingler of Rosewood Heights; three grandsons, William, Bennett and Nicholas Schueler of Edwardsville and sister Linda (Robert) Drummond of Wood River

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Debra Schueler.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials can be made to the Kidney Foundation, 5 A's or the animal rescue of your choice. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.