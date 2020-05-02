BETHALTO — Donald "Don" W. Scott, 85, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:34 a.m. He was born on April 23, 1935 in Cobden, Illinois, the son of Donald James Scott and Elva M. (Jackson) Stauffer. Don worked as a deck hand and dispatcher for ACBL Barge Line for 20 years. He was a member of Bethalto Church of God. He was also a member of the Mississippi Garden Club. Don enjoyed gardening, going to car shows and old trucks. He had a 1953 Chevy and built a 1940 Ford with his brother from the ground up. Don is survived by his son, Jeff (Rebecca) Scott of Hart, Michigan; his brother, Ronald Scott of Bethalto; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa and Lydia Scott. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Scott, Thomas Stauffer and Wayne Scott. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy. We ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Pastor Dennis Laughlin officiating. Memorials can be made to the American Children's Cancer Research and Children's Hospital and/or The Bethalto Church of God's Ministry. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.