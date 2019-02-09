DONALD STANLEY

WOOD RIVER — Donald L. Stanley, 80, of Glen Allen, Missouri, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, died on Feb. 7, 2019, in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Born in 1938, he was the son of Charles and Louise Leiber Stanley of Wood River. He married Debbie Dickerson in 1987.

He worked for many years as a delivery salesman for Frito Lay and Tastee Bread.

He is survived by his wife; by two sons, Chris (Patty) Stanley of Wood River and Tim (Tammy) Stanley of Cocoa Beach, Florida; two daughters, Joni (Jorge) Fonrodona of Bethalto, Illinois and Teri (Scott) Patterson of Fairfax, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Capitola Hart of Charleston, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents and a brother, Charles Stanley, preceded him in death.

Visitation and funeral services will be on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Marks Mortuary. Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Services to celebrate his life will begin at 3 p.m at the funeral home. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery.