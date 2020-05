Or Copy this URL to Share



GILLESPIE — Donald E. Stewart, 65, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com . Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

