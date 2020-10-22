1/
Donna Barth
ALTON — Donna (Lindsay) Barth, 78, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in the Tift Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 6, 1942 in Alton to the late Iola (Korte) and Edward Lindsay.

Donna retired from teaching at South Roxana Junior High.

Along with her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Dean Barth who she married on Dec. 29, 1962 in Alton.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Barth McGeehan (Robert) of Lake Park, Georgia; Son, Dr. Lindsay Dean Barth (Micah Burgdorf) of St. Louis, Missouri; Grandchildren, Mason McGeehan and Cade McGeehan; Siblings, Barbara Phillips, Edward Lindsay, and Jil Fly; Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

As per her wishes, Donna will be cremated and no formal services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Alton Marching 100 c/o ABOB, P.O. Box 3284, Alton, IL 62002 or The Georgia Bridgemen, c/o Lowndes High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 2712, Valdosta, GA 31604.

Messages of sympathy can be held at www.musicfuneralservices.com.

The Barth family is being cared for by the staff at Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Music Funeral Services Inc
3831 N Valdosta Rd
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 244-2500
