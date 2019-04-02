DONNA BEYRAU

ST. LOUIS — Donna Mae Beyrau, nee Maxwell, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Godfrey, Illinois. Donna was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 18, 1943 the third child of the late Wilson and Mae Maxwell.

She attended Ferguson High School and ultimately earned her GED. Although her marriage to Gerald Beyrau (deceased) ended in divorce, she was blessed with two sons, Mark Allen, who preceded her in death, and Timothy Shawn, of Mandeville, Louisiana.

She is survived by her brother Dennis and his wife Catherine Maxwell of Wildwood, Missouri, her son Timothy, his wife Karen, grandchildren David and Margaret (Maggie), as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother Tom Maxwell, as well as her half-brother Scott Maxwell.

Donna worked several jobs over her lifetime; most important was mother and grandmother. Donna enjoyed writing, cooking, and good movies. She was a proud grandmother to David and Maggie and especially enjoyed making trips to Louisiana to spend time with them. She also visited Europe with her son Mark, and make frequent trips to Las Vegas.

Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, April 9 from 9-11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with interment at Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BJC Hospice.