GODFREY — Donna Faye Croxford, 79, passed away at 10:28 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1940, the daughter of Herman and Hazel (Ashford) Guenther.

Donna married Wayne Lee Croxford on July 17, 1966 and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1980.

Donna was a member of Heartland Baptist Church and worked American Greeting Cards at CVS Pharmacy and sold Watkins Products. She was also a member of the Jersey Farm Bureau and the Jersey Home Extension.

Donna is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dara and Scott Simmons of Medora, Illinois; two sons and daughters-in -law, Terry and Amy Croxford of Godfrey, Illinois, and Michael and Dana Croxford of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Samantha, 25, Cody, 19, Andrew, 17, Madeline, 19, Megan, 18, Matthew, 15, Bryce, 15 and Lyla, 12; a sister, Barbara O'Neal of Dow, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Eugene Guenther; and a sister, Lila Mae Guenther.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Funeral services will be held at Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church Alton Illinois.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.