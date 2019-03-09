DONNA DANIELS

JERSEYVILLE — Donna Joan Daniels, 66, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after a recent return of pancreatic cancer.

She was born in a log cabin near Fieldon, Illinois on Aug. 7, 1952, and was the daughter of Paul W. and Joan (Devening) Long.

Donna was a lady who enjoyed being around people, and people enjoyed being around her. She was upbeat, always smiling, and eager to greet you with a big hug

A 1970 graduate of Jersey Community High School, she was employed as a Dietary Manager at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home and Greenwood Manor West, both in Jerseyville. After her retirement, she and Bob spent a majority of their time camping.

She married Robert L. Daniels on January 30, 1970 at the Kane Baptist Church and they have been blessed with 49 years of marriage.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Daniels; a daughter and son-law, Melissa "Missy" and Fred Burch of Grafton; a son and daughter in-law, Robert "Bobby" and Casey Daniels of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Shon, Merissa, and her fiance', Eric, Wyatt, Carly and Ethan; two great grandchildren, Robert and Eragon; a brother and sister in-law, Robert and Kelly Long of Jerseyville; four sisters and brothers in-law, Wanda and Jim Vahle, and Rita Miller all of Jerseyville, Paula and Steve Howard of Centralia and Terri Lynn and John Hale of South Carolina.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kane Baptist Church in Kane, Illinois with the Rev. Chuck Keene officiating.

Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to either the Kane Baptist Church, where she was a member, or to the Kane Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com