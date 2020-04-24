Donna Hallows (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Hallows.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL
62035
(618)-466-3573
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Donna M. Hallows, age 70, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Donna was born Aug. 6, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Jane Terpening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Donna is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two daughters, Trina Hamilton of Dupo, Illinois, and Diana Hallows of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Steve Terpening; two sisters, Anne Schuetz and Barb Flowers; a half-brother, David Oliver; and a grandson, David Zirges of Worden, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 5 A's.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.