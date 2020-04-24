ALTON — Donna M. Hallows, age 70, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Donna was born Aug. 6, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Jane Terpening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Donna is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two daughters, Trina Hamilton of Dupo, Illinois, and Diana Hallows of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Steve Terpening; two sisters, Anne Schuetz and Barb Flowers; a half-brother, David Oliver; and a grandson, David Zirges of Worden, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 5 A's.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.