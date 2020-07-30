ALTON — Donna Lee Hawk, 79, died at 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 17, 1940, and was the only child born to Homer and Irma Rose (Duncan) Tungett.

Donna attended Kane, Illinois, schools, and along with her husband, was a member of the Kane Baptist Church.

She married David Leroy Hawk on Nov. 17, 1956 at the Kane Baptist Church, and together they shared 55 years of marriage before his death on May 10, 2012.

Surviving are three daughters and their spouses, Kelly & Ted Johnson of Florissant, Missouri, Marsha Leathers of Godfrey, Illinois, and Karen & Allen Scroggins of Chandler, Arizona.; 12 grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Smith of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Janet Stone of Buellton, California; and a brother in-law, Rodney Hawk of Jacksonville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Tungett; her mother and step-father, Irma and Jack Turner; and a son, David Edward Hawk on July 21, 2005.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Kane Baptist Church.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.