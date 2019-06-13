Donna Lafayette

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy and condolences to your family. ..."
    - Annie Williams
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. As you remember your love one,..."
    - John
  • "Our prayers are with the entire family."
    - MIKE JONES
Service Information
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
28301
(910)-488-6047
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Obituary
DONNA LAFAYETTE

FAYETTEVILLE — Donna Meeks Lafayette, 68, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away at 11 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1950 in Alton, Illinois. She graduated from Alton Senoir High School in 1969.

Visitation will take place at the Colvin Funeral Home and Crematory in Fayetteville on Monday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Service will be at noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sandhills State Vetreans Cemetery in Spring Lake, North Carolina.
Published in The Telegraph from June 13 to June 14, 2019
