CALHOUN — Donna J. Richter passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on March 14, 1931 in Batchtown, Illinois.

She worked in her family's grocery store at a young age. She also sang on the radio in her teenage years in St. Charles, Missouri. Her family and friends called her Donna Jane or Aunt Donnie.

She worked at the grocery store in Kampsville, Illinois, and the Bank of Kampsville for many years.

In her later years she was a homemaker.

She served on the town board in Kampville and sang in the choir for Michael and Kampville catholic churches for many years.

She married Marvin Richter in 1976. He preceded her in death in 2006.

She was the daughter of the late John (Jack) Klaas and Vesta (Bessie) Klaas of Batchtown.

She was the youngest of seven children.

Also preceding her in death were Ethel Carpenter, Emil Klaas, Rosella Goode, Harold Klaas, Fredia Cherry and Louise Herrmann.

She is survived by her children, Sandy Stelbrink, Cindy Shireman, and Randy Stelbrink; and step-son, Delford (Portia) Richter; grandchildren, Clint (Chelsie) Pluester, Haley (Dave) Riechmann, Tyler (Mary) Stelbrink and Erin Stelbrink; step-grandchild, Brad Richter; and nine great-grandchildren , all of which were a joy in her life.

Private Graveside service will take place at Richter Cemetery.