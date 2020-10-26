1/1
Donna Rogers
SOUTH ROXANA — Donna Marie Rogers, 59, passed away 9:12 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.Born in Wood River on February 8, 1961, she was the daughter of Richard and Ione (McCrill) Mullinax.

Donna had been a very passionate and compassionate Certified Nursing Assistant at local hospitals and nursing homes.On October 20, 1989 in Edwardsville, she married Robert Rogers, he survives.Surviving also are a daughter, Leah (Dustin) Crook; five brothers; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chad Rogers; and three brothers.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 30 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Donna is a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed. We will continue keeping Rob and Little Leah in our prayers.
Kelly Jo Andrews
