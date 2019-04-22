DONNA SANTY

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Donna Lou Santy, 86, passed away 3:47 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born March 12, 1933 in West Frankfort, Illinois, she was the daughter of Earl Edward and Reta Irene (Beavers) East.

A 1951 graduate of Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort, Donna had worked at the Sangamo Electric Company in Marion in the data entry department.

She married Paul Russell Santy on Aug. 14, 1954 at the First Christian Church in West Frankfort. The couple lived in Carterville until relocating to East Alton and working for the East Alton School District #13, serving as a building secretary and then as an Administrative Secretary before retiring after 28 years in 1994.

Donna was involved in several organizations including the Girl Scout and Boy Scouts of America, East Alton Mother's Club, East Alton Women's Club, and Ladies Noon Bowling League. She held close to her heart the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority sisters of Pi Master Chapter and Torchbearer Alpha Chapter-Jan. 2012. In April 2005 she received her "Golden Circle" Award from Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 50 years of service to that organization in which she held various offices and was president of the chapter throughout the years.

She volunteered her time and talents to the Heart Fund, Bell Ringing for Salvation Army, crocheting lap robes for nursing homes, church luncheons and 'The Compassionate Friends'. Donna was listed in the 1967 edition of "Outstanding Young Women of America".

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Brent (Robbie) Santy of East Alton, Michael Scott and (Cynthia) Santy of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Kacey (Ben) Serkes, Kayla Santy, Benjamin Santy, Luke Santy and Brooke Santy; brother-in-law, Richard (Paula) Santy of Harrisburg; nieces, Reta D. East, Laura Jo Shewmake, Jan (Jim) Kuppart; and great niece Stephanie Shewmake.

Her parents, son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cathy (Obermiller) Santy; grandson, Joshua Scott Santy; and brother, Richard Lee East preceded her in death. Donna loved life and family. She was always supportive and caring of others. She will be remembered for her exuberant approach to life and sense of humor, and her ability to make each one of her friends feel a special bond between them.

Private services and burial in Woodland Hill Cemetery were conduced by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to East Alton 1st United Methodist Church where she had been a faithful member of .