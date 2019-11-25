JERSEYVILLE — Donna S. (Copples) Schrieber, 60, died at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville, Illinois, after a brief illness.

She was born July 15, 1959, and was one of three daughters born to the late Donald and Grace (Epps) Copples.

Donna grew up in the Litchfield, Illinois area, and chose to be a stay at home mom, lovingly caring for her family and their home. She enjoyed caring for pets as well, and in her spare time enjoyed word search puzzles, listening to country and gospel music, watching old movies, with "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Meet Me in St. Louis" being some of her favorites. She also jumped at any chance to go out to eat, and the Golden Corral in Alton, Illinois, was one of her favorites.

She married David Schrieber on May 21, 1977 in Brighton, Illinois, and together their marriage has spanned over 42 years.

Surviving are her husband, David Schrieber of Jerseyville; a son, Donald Eugene Schrieber of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Mary and Gary Schulze of Eagarville, Illinois; a brother in-law, Ray Schrieber of Jerseyville; aunts and uncles, Gloria and Jerry Woods and Annabelle Leetham; and nieces and nephews, and their spouses, Stephen R. Walker, and his companion, Bobbie Jo Conway, Chad and Darcy Walker, Terry and Mel Gehrig, Grace Cranick, and Dawn Gehrig.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Danny Raymond Schrieber on. Jan. 8, 2018; a sister, Evelyn Louise Zbinden; a niece, Christina (Walker) Varble; and her father in -law and mother in-law, Eugene and Lorene Schrieber.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. John Gibson will officiate.

Burial will be in the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.

Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home to assist in placing a tombstone at her grave site.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.