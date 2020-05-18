ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Donna Jean Wegman, 90, passed away 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence. Born Nov. 17, 1929 in Lawrence, Kansas, she was the daughter of Clifford Allen and Fleeta Adelaide (Wilson) Penn. She had worked as an executive secretary for Owens-IL Glass before retiring. On Sept. 17, 1965 in Alton, Illinois, she married Robert "Bob" Wegman. He died Sept. 10, 1998. Surviving are her step-daughter, Lora (Patrick) Solt of East Alton; niece and caregiver, Brenda Birdsell of Bethalto, Illinois; nephews, Gary Lee Cole of Wichita, Kansas, and Alan Burl Cole of Cunningham, Kansas; six step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; two great nieces; a great nephew; and seven great-great nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Dean Wegman; nephew, Larry Dean Cole; and sister, Fleeta Marie Cole. Private graveside service and burial will be Thursday, May 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Janet Riley will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter or BJC Hospice. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is entrusted with arrangements.



