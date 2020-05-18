Donna Wegman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Donna Jean Wegman, 90, passed away 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence. Born Nov. 17, 1929 in Lawrence, Kansas, she was the daughter of Clifford Allen and Fleeta Adelaide (Wilson) Penn. She had worked as an executive secretary for Owens-IL Glass before retiring. On Sept. 17, 1965 in Alton, Illinois, she married Robert "Bob" Wegman. He died Sept. 10, 1998. Surviving are her step-daughter, Lora (Patrick) Solt of East Alton; niece and caregiver, Brenda Birdsell of Bethalto, Illinois; nephews, Gary Lee Cole of Wichita, Kansas, and Alan Burl Cole of Cunningham, Kansas; six step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; two great nieces; a great nephew; and seven great-great nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Dean Wegman; nephew, Larry Dean Cole; and sister, Fleeta Marie Cole. Private graveside service and burial will be Thursday, May 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Janet Riley will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter or BJC Hospice. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved