ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Donna Jean Wegman, 90, passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 17, 1929, in Lawrence, Kansas, she was the daughter of Clifford Allen and Fleeta Adelaide (Wilson) Penn. She had worked as an executive secretary for Owens-Illinois Glass Co. before retiring. On Sept. 17, 1965, in Alton, she married Robert "Bob" Wegman. He died Sept. 10, 1998. Surviving are her step-daughter, Lora (Patrick) Solt, of East Alton; niece and caregiver, Brenda Birdsell, of Bethalto; nephews, Gary Lee Cole, of Wichita, Kansas, Alan Burl Cole, of Cunningham, Kansas; nephew, Larry Dean Cole and his family: Jeanette Cole, twin girls, Dr. Jordan Cole and spouse, of St. Louis, Dr. Lyndsey Cole and spouse of Denver, Colorado, and Madison Cole and fiancé, of Dayton, Ohio; several step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; two great nieces; a great nephew; and, seven great-great nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Dean Wegman; nephew, Larry Dean Cole; and sister, Fleeta Marie Cole. Private graveside service and burial were held Thursday, May 21, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, in Bethalto. Rev. Janet Riley officiated. Memorials may be made to the Alton 5A's Animal Shelter or BJC Hospice. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
