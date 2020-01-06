EDWARDSVILLE — Donneetia Marie Woods, 75, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 2, 1944 in Maryville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Donald and Violet (Allsman) Hopper.

She co-owned and operated Harry's Disposal in Edwardsville, Illinois, for 40 years, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the South Roxana Assembly of God Church. On Feb. 14, 1967 in Alton, Illinois, she married Harry "Bo" Woods and he survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Nancy J. Reathaford (Mark) of Edwardsville; one son, Harry Woods III of Edwardsville; adopted children, Sherry Johnson (Billy) of Edwardsville, Rebecca Kay Swarringin (Michael) of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Patricia Flanigan (Rocky) of South Roxana, Illinois, Loyd Weeden of Edwardsville, Donald Sanders of Edwardsville, Robert Johnson Sr. (Sally) of Cape Girardeau Missouri, Rodney Johnson (Connie) of Wood River, Illinois, Lyndon Johnson (Julie) of Cottage Hills, Illinois; four grandchildren, Harry Woods IV (Megan) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Stephanie Woods of Alton, Samantha Woods of East Alton and Valarie Martin (Wes) of Edwardsville; one great-grandchild, Leah Louis Martin; and two half sisters, Babette Hooten and Mary Roady.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Elaine Harris and one step brother, Jeff Baxter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at South Roxana Assembly of God Church, 211 Stevenson, South Roxana.

Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Timothy Keller officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation.

