DONNIE CALVIN

DALLAS COUNTY — Donnie June (Larimer) Calvin, 89, made her transition to spirit on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Dallas County, Missouri on April 6, 1930, she was the daughter of Samuel and Ethel (Evans) Larimer.

Donnie married Earl "Dean" Calvin on June 3, 1956 in Conway, Missouri. It was a beautiful and special pairing that lasted for well over 50 years. He died Nov. 15, 2009.

Being an educator was a prominent theme in Donnie's life. She was a physical education teacher at Roxana High School and then went on to be a Counselor at Roxana High School for 28 years. In addition, she was an award-winning Cheerleader Sponsor/Coach and is listed in the National Cheerleader Hall of Fame. when school was out for the summer, many in the area benefited from Calvin Swim Lessons that she and her husband hosted at their home for over 30 years.

After retirement, she and Dean joined forces as traveling part-time Admissions Counselors for Illinois College, attending college fairs and going to high schools to recruit students.

A big believer in giving back to the community, Donnie was a volunteer for many organizations including, Kappa Kappa Gamma, American Association of University Women and Assistance League. She was recognized for her efforts on many occasions. Most notable were: "Woman of Distinction Award" presented by American Association of University Women and subsequently, "Woman of Worth" by the Gateway Chapter of OWL (Older Women's League). The latter award recognized her instrumental role in the establishment of the Madison County Health Center, a nonprofit organization that provided primary health care to patients, regardless of their financial abilities. Donnie was Chairwoman of the center's Board of Directors.

The award also acknowledged Donnie's role in establishing and organizing an annual career conference for middle school girls. She completed and obtained a successful grant from the American Association of University Women's Education Foundation to accomplish this event.

Her memory and legacy live on through her son Jeffrey Calvin and daughter-in-law, Brenda; brother, Dean Larimer; sister-in-law, Betty Larimer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews,other relatives and dear friends.

Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Dean; sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Howard Midyett.

Donnie will be remembered most for her engaging smile, her 'can do' attitude on all fronts and her endearing commitment to family. These qualities live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. We thank Creator for the gift of her life and the blessing of the time we all spent with her.

A Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at East Alton United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the East Alton United Methodist Church.

Online memories and thoughts may be shared at marksmortuary.com or www.legacy.com.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.