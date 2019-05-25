DONNIE WATT

ALTON — Donnie Daphene Watt, 91, died at 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. B

orn July 27, 1927 in Cave City, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Middleton H. and Jenny (Ward) Mobley.

She graduated from Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, MO and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Wilson Sporting Goods in Kansas City. She later worked in the lab of Shell Oil Company in Wood River. She was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church.

On March 24, 1951 she married Dorris Edward Watt in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.

Surviving three children, Raymond H. (Martha) Watt of Bethalto, Anita Ruth Forsythe of Alton, and David E. (Stanley) Watt of Tucson, AZ, five grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher and Matthew Duncan, Paul (Kunal Agrawal) Watt and Mark Watt, two great grandchildren, Anaamika Watt and Dillon Duncan, and one brother, John (Carolyne) Mobley of Kirkwood, MO.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Mobley, three sisters, including her twin, Nettie Gorman, Laverne Guthals and Juanita Vest.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Burial will be at Noble Cemetery in Otterville, IL. Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com