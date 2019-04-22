ORASCO
GRANITE CITY — Dora Eva "Pat" Orasco, 75, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 7:47 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Friday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Orasco family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com