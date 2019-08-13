DORAINE BENDER

CARLYLE — Doraine E. Bender, 98, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away at 5:49 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Born in Wood River, Illinois on Dec. 9, 1920, she was the daughter of August Lewis Christopher and Verna Nancy (Toberman) Wuestenfeld.

She had worked 10 years for McDonalds Corporate Office and was a member of M.A.D.D., Compassionate Friends, Ladies Aid Society and The Stephen Ministry.

On Aug. 10, 1940 in Wood River, she married Elmer F. Bender. He died on Nov. 25, 1995.

Surviving are a daughter, June (Jim) Evilsizer of Carlyle, Illinois; grandchildren Jim Evilsizer, Jill Gueterslon, Dina Hancock and Jenna Langendorf; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Fred Bender, daughter, Mary Jean Bender, grandson, Paul Bender, and sister, Margie Friedline.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday Aug. 19. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church where she had been a lifetime member, played in the handbell choir and taught Sunday School.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.