DORAL SCHMIDT

BETHALTO — Doral Dean Schmidt, 88, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Moro, Illinois, the son of Herman W. and Lillian Ann (Schoenbaum) Schmidt. He married Mary Lou Woolsey Oct. 10, 1954 in Bethalto, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Doral was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Suburban Sheet Metal for 20 years. He retired in 1992 from Elk Heating and Sheet Metal. After retirement he enjoyed 9 years of working with Laborer's for Christ across the country. Doral was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where he was a member of the Men's Club, Chairman of Congregation, Zion SOS, Superintendent of Sunday School, Chairman of building committee for the school, Director of church properties, and chairman of the Board of Elders. He enjoyed any outdoor sports, tennis in his younger days, walking, riding his bike, bowling, traveling, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his children, Ron (Beth) Schmidt of Idaho, Darla (Joe) Lucero of Michigan, and Deidre (Tim) Leary of Moro; a brother, Lucian (Mary Lou) Schmidt of Bethalto; a daughter-in-law, Ranotta (Rich) Brauer of Idaho; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and the 6th on the way in July.

Along with his parents, Doral was preceded in death by a son, Rick Schmidt.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hansen and Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School or Zion Lutheran Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com