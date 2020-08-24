1/1
Doris Anderson
WOOD RIVER — Doris A. Anderson, 87, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home.

Born Feb. 17, 1933 in Coffeen, Illinois, she was a daughter of Roy L. and Grace (Donaldson) Cannon.

On Dec. 31, 1952, she married James R. Anderson in San Diego, California; He passed away Aug. 15, 2010.

Doris worked as a secretary for Morrissey Construction Company, retiring after 20 years.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Linda Anderson of Godfrey, Illinois, Vicki and John Waltrip of Godfrey, Rich (Cathy) Anderson of Edwardsville, Illinois, Tom (Debbie) Anderson of Bethalto, Illinois, and Sam (Myra) Anderson of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Nicole Smith, James and Kevin Anderson, Kelsey (Seth) Distler, Christina, and Mary Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Asher, and Olive Smith, and Gracie and Max Distler; a sister, Grace Giddings of Wood River, Illinois; and a brother, James Cannon of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Casey Anderson; two sisters, Jeanette Shepard and Vi Baugh; and nine brothers, Richard, William, Laurel, Charles, Pete, Russ, Frank, Carl, and Joe Cannon.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Due to current Covid-19 crowd restrictions, a limit of 25 people are allowed in the funeral home and face coverings are required.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Operation Blessing.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
