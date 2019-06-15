CARROLLTON — Doris Baumgartner, 85, of Carrollton died on Friday night June 14, 2019 at 11:37 p.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Born on Oct. 31, 1932 in Scottville, she was the daughter of the late Clayborn O. and Alice D. (Ham) Wallis. She married Royal R. Baumgartner on Dec. 17, 1951 and he preceded her in death on January 23, 1994.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law: Louis and Janet Baumgartner of Carrollton, 3 grandchildren: Pamela (Dean) Pinkerton, Laura (Roger) Moss, Bradley (Denise Smith) Baumgartner, 5 great-grand: Jessica (Kyler) Marable, Joshua Pinkerton, Kaylea Moss, Logan Moss, Bryson Baumgartner, 2 step great grandchildren: Dylan Smith and Brady (fiancée Dylanie) Smith, 1 great-great grandson: Kayden Marable and one on the way, her surviving brothers: Leroy (Ann) Wallis, Franklin (Barbara) Wallis, Carl (Mildred) Wallis, Harold Wallis, Junior (Debbie) Wallis, her surviving sisters: Phyllis (Richard) Vice, Elsie (Nickalas) Hayes, Linda Zirges, Mary Chapman, Sylvia Shad, Judy (Charles) Turner and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers: George and Dean Wallis, two sisters: Mabel Wallis and Frieda Conner and a brother in law: Robert Chapman.

Doris graduated from Greenfield High School in 1951. She worked as a CNA at Boyd Memorial Hospital/Reisch Nursing Home for 27 years, retiring in July of 1994. She loved to play Bingo, cards and sew. Doris also loved to crotchet, cook and watch St. Louis Cardinal games.

Graveside rites will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements.