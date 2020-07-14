1/
Doris Becker
EAST ALTON — Doris M. Becker, 92, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Chirstian NE.

Doris was born May 13, 1928 in Grafton, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore and Goldie (Buskirk) Richey. She married Sylvester Joseph Becker on Oct. 16, 1948 in Crossville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.

She was a member at the Eastern Star and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Doris is survived by her niece, Annett (Roger) Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Sylvester.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. and Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Donations can be made to Abundant Life Church in Alton, Illinois.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
