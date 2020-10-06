1/1
Doris Burger
1928 - 2020
GODFREY — Doris Jean Burger, 92, passed away 2:20 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born July 14, 1928 in Sterling, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Thomas Walter and Elsie Mae (Powell) Walker.

Doris had worked and retired as a surgical technician at St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

On Nov. 1, 1944 in Belleville, Kansas, she married Stanley Burger. He died Dec. 31, 1999.

Surviving are a son, David Burger of Hurst, Illinois; daughters, Helen Crause of Godfrey, Nancy (Larry) Blankenship of Alton, and Cathy (Gregg) Riggins of Vandalia, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Lisa Crause, Jim Crause, Jeff Evans, Dana Martin, Gretchen Holoman, Tiffany Smith. Melissa Riggins, Thomas Riggins, and Janice Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, Walter walker of Hastings, Nebraska; and sister, Helen Nicholson of Cummings, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Duane Blankenship; sister, Vera Payne; and son-in-law, Jim Crause.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Foundation.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Marks Mortuary
OCT
8
Service
12:00 PM
Marks Mortuary
