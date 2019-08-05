DORIS BYRNES

ALTON — Doris J. (Cox) Roth Byrnes, 93, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Eunice Smith Home in Alton. She was born on Feb. 25, 1926 in Hardin, Illinois, the daughter of William Morgan Cox and Georgia M. (Bennett) Cox Weishsaar. She was the step-daughter of Fritz Weishaar of Golden Eagle, Illinois. She graduated from Hardin High School, attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois and worked as a secretary in legal, federal and state offices for 35 years. She enjoyed antiques, playing cards, gardening, genealogy, music, painting, reading and visiting with family and friends.

Doris married Adam James Roth, of Michael, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 1944. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1957. She married Paul R. Byrnes on Aug. 29, 1964. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2004.

She is survived by two sons and their spouses: James (Judy) Roth, of Godfrey, Illinois. and Joseph (Donna) Roth, of St. Peters, Missouri; 2 grandchildren: Nicholas, (Tanya) Roth and Brian (Nichole) Roth; 5 great grandchildren; her step-mother Dottie Weishaar and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, step father, and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Morgan Cox, Jr.; two sisters, Georgia Marion (Cox) Carmody and Alice Carol Cox.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin with Father Don Roberts officiating. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of ashes will be held at St. Norbert's Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials may be directed to Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A's), in Alton or a . An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com